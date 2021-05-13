Leigh H. Perkins, leader who built Orvis, dies at 93

Retail News
Leigh H. Perkins, leader who built Orvis, dies at 93The Washington Post 05/13/2021
Leigh H. Perkins was looking to combine his interest in business and the great outdoors when he took out a loan and acquired Orvis in 1965 for $400,000. Mr. Perkins, who had been an Orvis customer before buying the company, built the brand from its niche in fishing tackle to one selling a wide variety of goods across multiple categories while remaining true to its outdoors heritage. Orvis is currently led by Mr. Perkins’s grandson, Simon.
Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!