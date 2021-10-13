Lego’s toys are going gender neutral

Retail News
Lego’s toys are going gender neutralUSA Today 10/12/2021
Lego announced yesterday that it will remove gender stereotypes from its toys following a study that found that boys are more comfortable with gender biases than girls. Forty-two percent of girls worry about being made fun of for playing with toys typically associated with boys, while 71 percent of boys were worried about what would happen if they played with toys associated with girls.
Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!