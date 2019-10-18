Retail News

Legal weed companies ramp up hiring in Illinois

Chicago Tribune 10/17/2019

Consumers will be able to begin buying marijuana for recreational use beginning on Jan. 1 in Illinois, which means that companies serving these consumers need help. About 400 people recently showed up for a job fair by the Cannabis Business Association of Illinois, a group that supports the state’s growers and dispensaries.

