Largest U.S. private label supplier lost market share as pandemic hit

Retail News

The Wall Street Journal

TreeHouse Foods is the largest manufacturer of store brands in the U.S. The company was caught off-guard when the pandemic hit the supply chain, causing interruptions and increased costs for ingredients, labor, packaging and freight. TreeHouse was further hurt as American consumers turned back to familiar national brands during the pandemic. Now, TreeHouse is seeking to simplify its operations in an effort to become more nimble and begin gaining back some of the market share it has lost over the past year.