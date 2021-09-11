Large retailers suck up limited toy inventory

Retail News

The Washington Post

Small retailers selling toys are finding it more difficult to get supplies of big brand merchandise as the nation’s biggest retailers get first dibs on available supply. “The message in the toy business has always been: Walmart and Target first,” said Sean Maharaj, managing director at consulting firm AArete and a former supply chain analyst for Mattel. “As a toymaker, once you miss your opportunity with a large outlet or have an out-of-stock, you end up on their black list. That’s enough to sink your business.”