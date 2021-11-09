Large online marketplace seller announces merger

Retail News

Reuters

Packable, which operates Pharmapacks, a third-party retailer selling health and beauty products on online marketplaces operated by Amazon.com, eBay, Google, Target and Walmart, has agreed to merge with Highland Transcend Partners, a a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC). Packable, which was valid at $1.1 billion last year, expects to generate $456 million in sales this year.