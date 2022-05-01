Landlords push pop-ups, other options as pandemic persists

Retail News

The New York Times

Visits to some retail businesses have started to decline with the rise of the Omicron variant and landlords are looking to be creative and flexible to reduce shopping center vacancies. Many are offering pop-up shop deals and seeking to bring in new business, including minority- and women-owned companies, in an effort to draw shoppers. Shorter-term, flexible lease deals are being used to offer retailers a way to take some of the risk out of renting space.