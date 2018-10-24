Lampert appealing to another investor for help with Sears bankruptcy loan

Retail News

Business Insider

Unnamed sources say that Sears Holding’s chairman Eddie Lampert is in talks with Cyrus Capital Partners to see if the investment firm will help share the burden of a $300 million loan, along with ESL Investments, to keep the retailer afloat through its bankruptcy process. By way of his ESL Investments hedge fund, Mr. Lampert has poured billions into the company since he took over in 2005 and is Sears’ largest shareholder and creditor.