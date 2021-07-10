Labor shortages create long lines and frustrated customers at pharmacies

Retail News
Labor shortages create long lines and frustrated customers at pharmaciesKVA.com 10/07/2021
Pharmacies across the country are dealing with staffing shortages, causing long customer queues for prescription medicines. The National Community Pharmacists Association (NCPA) said that members are having a hard time staffing up and that demand on pharmacies is only increasing now that it is flu vaccine season.
