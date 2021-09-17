Labor shortage forces Harris Teeter to cut store hours

Retail News
Labor shortage forces Harris Teeter to cut store hoursThe Virginian-Pilot 09/16/2021
Harris Teeter announced that it is temporarily cutting back store hours until further notice as the grocery chain deals with a labor shortage that is affecting businesses nationwide. The Kroger-owned chain has offered bonuses and temporary pay increases during the pandemic in an effort to recruit and retain retail associates working on the front line.
