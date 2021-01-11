Labor market shows signs of a turnaround

Retail News

The Washington Post

New unemployment claims have fallen steadily over the past month and there is evidence to suggest that workers are feeling more confident in returning to work. “Job growth picked up in the month of October, with a lot of the temporary head winds that held it back in the last few months less of an issue,” said Bill Adams, senior economist for the PNC Financial Services Group. “I think one of the reasons job growth was faster in October is people felt like they were less likely to be pulled out of the workforce.”