Labor Department rescinds Trump rules that limited gig worker pay

Retail News

The Washington Post

The Labor Department announced that it is rescinding a rule put through during the Trump administration that made it more difficult for contract workers to be paid the minimum wage or receive pay for overtime. “Business owners play an important role in our economy but, too often, workers lose important wage and related protections when employers misclassify them as independent contractors,” said Marty Walsh, secretary of Labor. “We remain committed to ensuring that employees are recognized clearly and correctly when they are, in fact, employees so that they receive the protections the Fair Labor Standards Act provides.”