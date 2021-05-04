Labor Board finds Amazon illegally fired workers protesting its climate stance

Retail News
Labor Board finds Amazon illegally fired workers protesting its climate stanceThe New York Times 04/05/2021
Emily Cunningham and Maren Costa gained attention when they publicly criticized their employer, Amazon.com, about the company’s efforts to reduce its environmental impact. The two women who were subsequently fired by Amazon filed a complain against the company alleging it engaged in unfair labor practices. The National Labor Relations Board has found that Amazon did illegally fire the workers. Amazon continues to maintain that Ms. Cunningham and Costa were terminated due to cause.
Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!