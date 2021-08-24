Labor and material shortages behind out-of-stocks at Rouses and other grocers

Retail News

The Wall Street Journal

Donny Rouse, CEO of Rouses Markets, said that the chain’s 60 supermarkets are sometimes receiving as little as 40 percent of the products they order in categories ranging from canned items to pet food compared to a 90 percent fill rate prior to the pandemic. Rouses Markets is not alone in its challenges as industry experts point to labor and raw materials shortages rippling throughout the supply chain.