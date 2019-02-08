Lab-made dairy moves closer to science fact

Retail News
Lab-made dairy moves closer to science factThe New York Times 08/02/2019
Companies are working on growing a wide variety of dairy products in laboratories, no cows needed. Investors in these businesses believe that lab-grown alternatives are an improvement over plant-based options and will overcome some ethical qualms that consumers have about eating and drinking products from live animals.
