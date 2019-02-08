Retail News

Lab-made dairy moves closer to science fact

The New York Times 08/02/2019

Companies are working on growing a wide variety of dairy products in laboratories, no cows needed. Investors in these businesses believe that lab-grown alternatives are an improvement over plant-based options and will overcome some ethical qualms that consumers have about eating and drinking products from live animals.

MORE ON THIS STORY...

MORE RETAIL NEWS HEADLINES...

Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!