L Brands raises guidance and Wall Street likes it

Retail News

TheStreet

The share price of L Brands was up in premarket trading today after the parent company of Bath & Body Works and Victoria’s Secret raised its earnings guidance for the first quarter. “While the current environment still presents uncertainty, we have raised our earnings guidance for the first quarter due to strong sales and margin results quarter-to-date, which also contributed to an improvement in our expectations for the remainder of the quarter,” said CEO Andrew Meslow in a statement.