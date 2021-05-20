L Brands posts big 1Q gains ahead of Victoria’s Secret and Bath & Body Works split

Retail News
L Brands posts big 1Q gains ahead of Victoria’s Secret and Bath & Body Works splitThe Columbus Dispatch 05/20/2021
L Brands posted first-quarter earnings of 97 cents a share, up from a loss of $1.07 last year, with sales nearly doubling 2020’s results when the retailer was forced to close stores due to the pandemic. The company’s Victoria’s Secret and Bath & Body Works posted gains ahead of a planned spinoff of the lingerie chain as a separate publicly-traded business.
