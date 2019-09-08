Retail News

L Brands CEO says Jeffrey Epstein stole millions intended for charity

The Columbus Dispatch 08/07/2019

Les Wexner, founder and CEO of L Brands, said in a letter that the accused child sex trafficker, Jeffrey Epstein, who at one time managed Mr. Wexner’s personal finances, misappropriated tens of millions of dollars intended as charitable donations to the Wexner Foundation. The foundation was started by Abigail, Mr. Wexner’s wife.

