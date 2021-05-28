Kroger’s vaccination sweepstakes offers five $1 million prizes

Retail News

Following the news of a similar incentive program offered by CVS, Kroger Health has announced a sweepstakes to encourage customers get their COVID-19 vaccinations. Kroger is going big on the prizes: five winners will take home $1 million in cash and fifty will be awarded free Kroger groceries for a year. Kroger expressed support of President Biden’s drive to vaccinate Americans. “The faster we reach community immunity, the sooner we can all get back to enjoying backyard barbecues, live music and gathering for special occasions,” said Rodney McMullen, Kroger’s chairman and CEO.