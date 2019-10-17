Kroger’s decision to lay off managers has associates worried

Retail News

Business Insider

Kroger’s decision to lay off, demote or transfer hundreds of store and department managers has workers in those locations waiting for the next shoe to drop. “These are not easy decisions, but we do believe they are necessary to ensure the Kroger family of companies can continue to deliver fresh, affordable food for customers, jobs with good benefits and growth opportunities, and our commitment to ending hunger in our communities,” a Kroger representative told Business Insider.