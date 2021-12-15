Kroger won’t pay for emergency COVID-19 leave if workers are not vaccinated

Retail News
Kroger won’t pay for emergency COVID-19 leave if workers are not vaccinatedThe Wall Street Journal 12/14/2021
Kroger is doing away with some COVID-19-related benefits for workers who refuse to be vaccinated against the virus. The grocery giant will no longer provide two weeks of paid emergency leave for the unvaccinated and will add a $50 monthly surcharge to company health insurance plans for those refusing to get their shots. Kroger employs nearly 500,000 workers across the U.S.
