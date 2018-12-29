Kroger was busy with innovations and initiatives in 2018

Retail News

Many retail industry analysts seem less than impressed with Kroger, some even suggesting the retailer’s diversions into online commerce, mobile and other retail tech is taking it down the same path as Sears. But it’s hard to deny how hard management is working to remain vital to shoppers in a market in which Amazon and Whole Foods are grabbing up all the headlines. The Dayton Daily News lists 10 “big moves” Kroger has made this year with hopes of setting the pace for grocery, rather than playing catch-up.