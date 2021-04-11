Kroger using robotic sheds to move into markets sans stores

Retail News

CNBC

Kroger’s sales are ahead of plan in Florida where the grocer has opened one of its automated fulfillment centers and spoke operations to delivery online orders to consumers in the state despite operating only a single store there. The supermarket giant is looking to do the same in Connecticut, New Jersey and New York where it currently has no stores. “If you go in with just physical stores, how do you distinguish yourself between what’s already there?” said Kroger CEO Rodney McMullen. “By going into the market with a shed, it’s really offering something that’s not offered in the same way today.”