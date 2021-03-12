Kroger ups forecast after strong quarter

Retail News

TheStreet

Kroger posted adjusted earnings per share of 78 cents in the third quarter, up 9.9 percent year-over-year, as a digital sales increase of 103 percent helped the grocery giant achieve a 7.4 percent revenue gain overall. “Kroger’s strategy to lead with fresh and accelerate with digital continues to connect with our customers,” said CEO Rodney McMullen. “Our agility, and the commitment from our amazing associates, is allowing us to navigate current labor and supply chain conditions and provide the freshest food at affordable prices across our store and digital ecosystem.”