Kroger to use a single symbol across all its chains

Retail News

Adweek

Kroger has introduced a new graphic icon – a shopping cart with a slice of orange as a basket – that will be included next to all of the grocery giant’s individual chain names. It made the decision as part of its strategic goal of doubling its digital sales by 2023. “We want to have some commonality and consistency, and we’ve done that through having a common brand strategy,” said Mandy Rassi, Kroger’s vp of marketing. “We have an important growing seamless business on the e-commerce side.”