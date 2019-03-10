Kroger to lay off hundreds

Retail News
Kroger to lay off hundredsCincinnati Business Courier 10/02/2019
Kroger is looking to cut hundreds of jobs across its banners as it seeks to cut costs and align resources with business needs. A spokesperson for the company said, “As part of ongoing talent management, many store operating divisions are evaluating middle management roles and team structures with an eye toward keeping resources close to the customer.”
