Kroger to charge for cash back on debit card purchases

Retail News
Kroger to charge for cash back on debit card purchasesWLWT.com 07/30/2019
Customers who want cash back when making purchases at Kroger stores will be charged a service fee of 50 cents for amounts under $99.99, with charges going higher from there. Kroger banner stores follow Dillons, another chain owned by the grocery giant, which began adding service fees for cash back purchases at locations in Kansas.
Discussions
