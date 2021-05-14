Retail News

Kroger takes heat for closing ‘hero pay’ stores and boosting CEO’s pay

Bloomberg 05/14/2021

Rodney McMullen, CEO of The Kroger Co., made $22.4 million last year, or 909 times the median pay for the grocery giant’s employees. The CEO’s pay package represented a six percent increase over 2019 and was set in advance of public criticism of Kroger for its decisions to close stores in cities where so-called hero pay of $4 or $5 an hour was mandated to be paid for frontline workers. Kroger, which has said that its average hourly wages are around $20 when benefits are included maintained through a spokesperson that it “continues to reward and recognize our associates for their incredible work during this historic time.”

MORE ON THIS STORY...

MORE RETAIL NEWS HEADLINES...

Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!