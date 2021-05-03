Kroger soft opens first Ocado automated warehouse in the U.S.

Retail News

Dayton Daily News

Kroger has opened its first automated warehouse in the U.S. at a 335,000-square-foot facility in Monroe, OH. The online order fulfillment center, also known as a shed, is the first of 20 such facilities that Kroger and its partner Ocado plan to operate around the U.S. The facility will enable Kroger to fulfill online grocery orders of 50 items, which typically take shoppers in stores 30 to 45 minutes to complete, in only six minutes.