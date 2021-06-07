Kroger puts robots to work as it expands DC

Retail News

Kroger is adding an automation shuttle system to its Great Lakes distribution center in Delaware, OH.

The warehouse is being renovated with 130,000-square-feet of additional space. “The expansion of the facility is part of the ongoing transformation of our supply chain network, and this project will more than double our capacity while delivering innovation and scalability that can grow with demand,” Tony Lucchino, vice president of supply chain and network strategy at Kroger, said in a statement.”