Kroger-owned QFC faces criticism for closing stores over hazard pay

Kroger-owned QFC faces criticism for closing stores over hazard payThe Seattle Times 04/23/2021
QFC will close two grocery stores in Seattle after the Kroger-owned supermarket chain decided the locations would no longer be viable if it complied with a city ordinance that requires that frontline associates receive $4 an hour hazard pay. “I don’t understand. They’re a mega corporation — and they can’t support the people once in a while,” said Alice Hall, a customer for 10 years. “The Seattle City Council’s ordinance made it impossible to keep these two underperforming stores open,” said Kroger spokesperson Tiffany Sanders.
