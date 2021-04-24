Kroger-owned QFC faces criticism for closing stores over hazard pay

Retail News

The Seattle Times

QFC will close two grocery stores in Seattle after the Kroger-owned supermarket chain decided the locations would no longer be viable if it complied with a city ordinance that requires that frontline associates receive $4 an hour hazard pay. “I don’t understand. They’re a mega corporation — and they can’t support the people once in a while,” said Alice Hall, a customer for 10 years. “The Seattle City Council’s ordinance made it impossible to keep these two underperforming stores open,” said Kroger spokesperson Tiffany Sanders.