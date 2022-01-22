Kroger offers $1 grocery deliveries for a limited time

Retail News
Kroger offers $1 grocery deliveries for a limited timeWATE 01/21/2022
Kroger is offering customers who place orders of $35 or more the option of having them delivered for $1. The offer is available for a limited time. “As customers continue to experience winters cold amidst the ongoing pandemic, we encourage shoppers to consider grocery delivery for the added relief it can bring to their shopping experience,” said Melissa Eads, corporate affairs manager for Kroger Nashville.
