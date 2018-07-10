Kroger launches fashion brand with Club Monaco founder

Retail News

WCPO

Kroger has partnered with fashion designer Joe Mimran to debut its first own-brand line of clothing – Dip. The line, which includes clothes for babies, juniors, kids, men and women, is being touted as part of Kroger’s efforts to redefine the customer experience in its stores and online. Mr. Mimran, who helped launch the Club Monaco, Joe Fresh and Pink Tartan lines, focused on creating fashions that were designed to fit into the daily lives of Kroger’s customers.