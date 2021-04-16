Kroger has no stores in Florida but still delivers groceries

Retail News
Kroger has no stores in Florida but still delivers groceriesOrlando Sentinel 04/16/2021
A Kroger Customer Fulfillment Center (shed) in Groveland, FL, has begun making deliveries to customers in the Sunshine State as part of its soft opening. The automated warehouse will eventually not only provide deliveries to residents of Florida but also those in southern Alabama and Georgia, as well. Kroger does not currently operate any stores in Florida and has not announced if it plans to do so.
