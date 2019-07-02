Kroger expands Home Chef availability to 700 stores

Retail News

Kroger paid $200 million last year for the online meal kit subscription company, Home Chef, and it looks like the company is being serious about making good on the investment. The supermarket operator will roll out meal kits to 500 more of its stores under various banners. Further, Home Chef, in response to customer requests, is introducing a “Customize It” feature on its website to so shoppers can personalize their kits by swapping out, doubling or upgrading their ingredients.