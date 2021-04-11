Retail News
Kroger delivers subscription plan to compete with Amazon Prime and Walmart+Cincinnati.com/The Enquirer 11/04/2021
Kroger is launching a subscription program that will offer members free deliveries and double gas points. The program, called Kroger Boost, is being rolled out in the Atlanta, Cincinnati, Columbus, OH, and Indianapolis markets. Customers paying $99 a year will get free delivery in as little as two hours, and a $59 membership offers free delivery within 24 hours on orders of $35 or more.
Discussions
