Kroger delivers subscription plan to compete with Amazon Prime and Walmart+

Retail News

Cincinnati.com/The Enquirer

Kroger is launching a subscription program that will offer members free deliveries and double gas points. The program, called Kroger Boost, is being rolled out in the Atlanta, Cincinnati, Columbus, OH, and Indianapolis markets. Customers paying $99 a year will get free delivery in as little as two hours, and a $59 membership offers free delivery within 24 hours on orders of $35 or more.