Kroger debuts new logo and tagline

Cincinnati Enquirer 11/06/2019

Kroger is dropping the oval that served as the background for the company’s logo and has added the tagline, “Fresh for Everyone,” as part of a corporate rebranding effort. The nation’s largest operator of grocery stores did not announce any graphic changes for any of its regional chains — Fred Meyer, Harris Teeter, Ralphs, Mariano’s, Fry’s, Smith’s, King Soopers, QFC and others.

