Kroger debuts new logo and tagline

Retail News

Cincinnati Enquirer

Kroger is dropping the oval that served as the background for the company’s logo and has added the tagline, “Fresh for Everyone,” as part of a corporate rebranding effort. The nation’s largest operator of grocery stores did not announce any graphic changes for any of its regional chains — Fred Meyer, Harris Teeter, Ralphs, Mariano’s, Fry’s, Smith’s, King Soopers, QFC and others.