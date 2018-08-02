Kroger buys its first shopping center in Florida

Retail News

Palm Beach Post

Is Kroger looking to muscle in on Publix’s territory? That’s the question being asked on news that the nation’s largest supermarket operator has paid $15 million to acquire a 74,000-square-foot shopping center in Delray Beach, FL. While not planning one of its namesake flagship stores for the location, Kroger has purchased the center with intentions to open a Lucky’s there. Kroger and Lucky’s, an organic grocery chain based in Colorado, announced a strategic partnership in 2016.