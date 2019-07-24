Kroger bets on robo-warehouses to compete with Amazon, Walmart, other rivals

Retail News
Kroger bets on robo-warehouses to compete with Amazon, Walmart, other rivalsBloomberg 07/22/2019
The Kroger Company is in the process of building 20 automated warehouses around the U.S. in partnership with Ocado, the leading online grocer in the UK. The American supermarket giant is counting on the combined expertise with its British partner to help it outdo rivals ranging from Amazon.com to Walmart.
Discussions
