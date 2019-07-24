Retail News

Kroger bets on robo-warehouses to compete with Amazon, Walmart, other rivals

Bloomberg 07/22/2019

The Kroger Company is in the process of building 20 automated warehouses around the U.S. in partnership with Ocado, the leading online grocer in the UK. The American supermarket giant is counting on the combined expertise with its British partner to help it outdo rivals ranging from Amazon.com to Walmart.

MORE ON THIS STORY...

MORE RETAIL NEWS HEADLINES...

Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!