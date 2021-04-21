Kroger announces progress on sustainability and food security initiatives

Retail News
Kroger announces progress on sustainability and food security initiativesSupermarket News 04/21/2021
Kroger says it diverted 81 percent of its waste and made $213 million in donations to address food insecurity in the U.S. The progress on these fronts is part of Kroger’s four-year-old Zero Hunger | Zero Waste initiative. “This past year has been a challenge for so many, especially those who are trying to provide for their families amid hardship,” Kroger Chairman and CEO Rodney McMullen said in a statement. “In 2020, we continued to deliver on the principles of our Zero Hunger | Zero Waste commitment, focusing on ways to support food insecure individuals and families and reduce waste across our entire organization.”
