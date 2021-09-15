Kroger and Instacart work together to delivery groceries in 30 minutes

Retail News

The Wall Street Journal

Kroger announced it is partnering with Instacart to deliver groceries to customers in as few as 30 minutes. The supermarket chain giant tested a similar service in-house two years ago and found it difficult to consistently meet its goals using its own staff. Some other grocers have been rethinking their working relationships with Instacart due to the company’s high fees. Kroger has said that its express service with Instacart will require a $10 minimum order and include a $2.99 delivery fee. Instacart annual members will not have to pay for delivery.