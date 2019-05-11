Krispy Kreme tells college student to stop reselling its doughnuts

Retail News

The Associated Press/WHAM

Krispy Kreme isn’t sold in the Twin Cities. That’s what gave a college student named Jayson Gonzalez the idea to drive to Iowa every weekend and stock up on the doughy treats so he could resell them back home. Krispy Kreme learned of Mr. Gonzalez’s enterprising ways and told him to cease and desist. The company claimed that reselling the doughnuts put it at legal risk.