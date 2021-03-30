Krispy Kreme pushes back against COVID-19 vaccine/free doughnut criticism

Retail News

USA Today

Krispy Kreme’s offer of a free glazed doughnut a day for customers who have COVID-19 vaccine cards has come under some criticism from health advocates concerned about Americans taking the chain up on its offer and others who just think it’s in bad taste in a country where more than 1,000 people die every day from the virus. Krispy Kreme CEO Mike Tattersfield defended the company’s promotion. “We’re a sweet treat company…If folks don’t want to visit a doughnut shop, they don’t have to,” he said.