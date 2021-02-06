Krispy Kreme has given away 1.5 million free doughnuts to vaccinated customers

Retail News

Krispy Kreme has given away 1.5 million free glazed doughnuts to customers who have received one of the available COVID-19 vaccines. “We were the first national brand to launch a campaign to show support for Americans choosing to get vaccinated, and we were hopeful that others would join us,” said Dave Skena, chief marketing officer at Krispy Kreme. The company has also offered incentives for employees to get vaccinated.