Krispy Kreme changes position, allows college student to resell doughnuts

Retail News

Minneapolis Star Tribune

Krispy Kreme has reached an agreement that will allow a Minnesota college student to resell its doughnuts in the Twin Cities area. The chain, which does not operate in the state, had sent the student, Jayson Gonzalez, a cease and desist letter after learning he was making weekend trips to Iowa to buy the treats and resell them. Krispy Kreme has signed an independent operator deal with Mr. Gonzalez and donated 500 doughnuts to get him started.