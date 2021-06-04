Krispy Kreme and Oreo team up on new limited edition doughnuts

Retail News

USA Today

Krispy Kreme is adding two new items to its menu – Oreo Cookie Glazed Doughnut and Oreo Cookie Over-The-Top Doughnut – now through April 19. “We’ve taken everything fans love about OREO Cookies and ‘glazeifed’ it,” said Dave Skena, Krispy Kreme chief marketing officer. The deal with Oreo marks the first time in Krispy Kreme’s 84-year history that it has teamed up with another brand to create a glazed doughnut.