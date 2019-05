Retail News

AP News

Kraft’s “Mother’s Day Away” promotion will pay mothers up to $100 to take a break from their kids. The promotion offers to reimburse moms for babysitting fees. A tweet on Kraft’s Twitter account reads, “The best #MothersDay gift? The gift of nothing. No diapers, no meltdowns… Spend the day however you want, Mom. All the juicy details at http://KraftMothersDayAway.com.”