Kraft plays off of cream cheese shortage in a $20 dessert giveaway

Retail News

CNN

Kraft will reimburse up to 18,000 customers for the cream cheese desserts they might have made. In a creative/oddball twist, Kraft is perhaps trying to make light of a very real cream cheese shortage that’s causing considerable grief for institutions like Junior’s Cheesecake that have had trouble sourcing their usual supplies of Philadelphia brand cream cheese. Customers can go to a special Kraft web page on Dec. 17 and 18 to apply for reimbursements of $20 for the substitute desserts they’ve purchased.