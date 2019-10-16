Kohl’s tries out new concepts ahead of the holidays

Retail News

CNBC

Kohl’s is testing “Curated by Kohl’s” sections in 50 of its 1,100 stores. The store-within-a-store concept features six brands determined by their buzz on Facebook. The chain is also testing an “Outfit Bar” in its Jersey City, NJ store, which pulls together different wardrobe pairings displayed on mannequins in a 600-square-foot space.