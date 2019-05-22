Kohl’s shares take a hit as chain cuts profit forecast

Retail News

Reuters

Shares of Kohl’s stock were down 10 percent in premarket trading today after the chain announced that same-store sales fell 3.4 percent in the first quarter, greater than the 0.15 percent decline expected by Wall Street. The chain’s net income for the quarter was 38 cents per share, down from 45 cents during the same period last year. Kohl’s cut its profit forecast for the year to $5.15-$5.45 per share, down from $5.80-$6.15.